FORECAST: Clouds expected to persist through Saturday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Clouds are expected to persist through Saturday.
  • The good news is that there is no sign of rain to go with the cloud cover.
  • Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s on Saturday.
  • “Sunday will definitely be the best day of the weekend with more sunshine and highs around 80,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

