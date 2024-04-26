FORECAST: Clouds expected to persist through Saturday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Clouds are expected to persist through Saturday.

The good news is that there is no sign of rain to go with the cloud cover.

Temperatures will warm up into the mid-70s on Saturday.

“Sunday will definitely be the best day of the weekend with more sunshine and highs around 80,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said.

