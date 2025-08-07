FORECAST: Clouds linger tonight, 80s return tomorrow as heat builds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Clouds are expected to continue to dominate through the night and into the start of tomorrow.

However, we cannot rule out a stray shower here and there.

By tomorrow afternoon, more sunshine will start to filter in, and we’ll finally warm it back to the 80s.

We’ll keep climbing this weekend and get back to the 90s later next week.

