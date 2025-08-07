FORECAST: Clouds linger tonight, 80s return tomorrow as heat builds

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Clouds are expected to continue to dominate through the night and into the start of tomorrow.
- However, we cannot rule out a stray shower here and there.
- By tomorrow afternoon, more sunshine will start to filter in, and we’ll finally warm it back to the 80s.
- We’ll keep climbing this weekend and get back to the 90s later next week.
