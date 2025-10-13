FORECAST: Clouds moving out by the afternoon, warmup ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It’s still a bit damp very early Monday morning but it won’t take long to clear up.

Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

The breezy north winds that we’ve seen for several days will relax later Monday too.

Clear and dry weather remains in place all week with temps near 80 degrees most days, and it’ll be slightly cooler later this week.

Next rain chance is not until Sunday and it doesn’t look like much right now.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

