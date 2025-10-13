Forecasts

FORECAST: Clouds moving out by the afternoon, warmup ahead

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It’s still a bit damp very early Monday morning but it won’t take long to clear up.
  • Expect sunshine with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.
  • The breezy north winds that we’ve seen for several days will relax later Monday too.
  • Clear and dry weather remains in place all week with temps near 80 degrees most days, and it’ll be slightly cooler later this week.
  • Next rain chance is not until Sunday and it doesn’t look like much right now.

