FORECAST: Clouds, storm chances return before the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Another cloudy start to the day, but we are rain-free for the moment. A few showers are possible later Thursday morning with a better chance for at least a scattered storm in the afternoon.

Some of these storms on the far south side by Thursday evening could be strong.

Temps warm back up to the lower 80s this afternoon with plenty of humidity.

Storm chances increase tomorrow afternoon as weak cold front enters the Carolinas. These could pack damaging winds, hail and even a brief tornado threat.

The Highest risk for these threats is from Charlotte to the east as we head into the late afternoon.

Drier weather then returns just in time for the weekend. Sunshine and lower humidity will make the lower 80s feel great for outdoor plans.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group