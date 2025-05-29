FORECAST: Clouds, storm chances return before the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Another cloudy start to the day, but we are rain-free for the moment. A few showers are possible later Thursday morning with a better chance for at least a scattered storm in the afternoon.
- Some of these storms on the far south side by Thursday evening could be strong.
- Temps warm back up to the lower 80s this afternoon with plenty of humidity.
- Storm chances increase tomorrow afternoon as weak cold front enters the Carolinas. These could pack damaging winds, hail and even a brief tornado threat.
- The Highest risk for these threats is from Charlotte to the east as we head into the late afternoon.
- Drier weather then returns just in time for the weekend. Sunshine and lower humidity will make the lower 80s feel great for outdoor plans.
