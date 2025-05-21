FORECAST: Clouds thin out as temps warm back up

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A storm system moved out of our area this morning.

Clouds will thin out for the rest of the day as temps warm back up to the upper 80s this afternoon. Gusty winds out of the west will make conditions warm and dry.

A cold front will move through the region this evening, which will drop high temps tomorrow down to around 80 degrees.

There will be even cooler and more pleasant weather Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid-70s.

Dry weather should be around for the majority of Memorial Day weekend, however, there is a low chance for storms on Sunday and Monday.

