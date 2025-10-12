FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We have another cloudy day in store with scattered shower chances for part of the area.
- Some spots in Richmond and Chesterfield counties have already seen some good downpours, and we’ll continue to monitor areas along and east of I-77 for the best chance for more scattered showers today.
- The mountains and foothills stay mostly dry.
- Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today and winds will stay breezy too.
- Wind gusts will be near 25 mph.
- We’ll dry out tonight and are back to dry and quiet weather this week!
- In fact, temperatures rebound nicely with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 the next few days.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group