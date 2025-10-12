Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We have another cloudy day in store with scattered shower chances for part of the area.
  • Some spots in Richmond and Chesterfield counties have already seen some good downpours, and we’ll continue to monitor areas along and east of I-77 for the best chance for more scattered showers today.
  • The mountains and foothills stay mostly dry.
  • Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today and winds will stay breezy too.
  • Wind gusts will be near 25 mph.
  • We’ll dry out tonight and are back to dry and quiet weather this week!
  • In fact, temperatures rebound nicely with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 the next few days.

