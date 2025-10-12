FORECAST: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have another cloudy day in store with scattered shower chances for part of the area.

Some spots in Richmond and Chesterfield counties have already seen some good downpours, and we’ll continue to monitor areas along and east of I-77 for the best chance for more scattered showers today.

The mountains and foothills stay mostly dry.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today and winds will stay breezy too.

Wind gusts will be near 25 mph.

We’ll dry out tonight and are back to dry and quiet weather this week!

In fact, temperatures rebound nicely with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80 the next few days.

