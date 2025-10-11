Forecasts

FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cool and cloudy weekend is on tap across the area with increasing rain chances all thanks to a developing nor’easter just off our coast.
  • For today, temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 60s through the afternoon with breezy winds out of the northeast gusting near 25 mph.
  • There’s an isolated shower risk, mostly for locations east of I-77.
  • Rain chances will increase areawide as we go overnight and into Sunday.
  • Some spots could get some much-needed downpours!
  • Rain totals will be highest for areas east of Charlotte, with areas west in the mountains not picking up much at all.
  • Winds will stay gusty tomorrow, too.
  • Any shower activity will taper off overnight Sunday, setting us up for a quiet work week with warming temperatures next week.

