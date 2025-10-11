FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cool and cloudy weekend is on tap across the area with increasing rain chances all thanks to a developing nor’easter just off our coast.
- For today, temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 60s through the afternoon with breezy winds out of the northeast gusting near 25 mph.
- There’s an isolated shower risk, mostly for locations east of I-77.
- Rain chances will increase areawide as we go overnight and into Sunday.
- Some spots could get some much-needed downpours!
- Rain totals will be highest for areas east of Charlotte, with areas west in the mountains not picking up much at all.
- Winds will stay gusty tomorrow, too.
- Any shower activity will taper off overnight Sunday, setting us up for a quiet work week with warming temperatures next week.
