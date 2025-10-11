FORECAST: Cloudy and cool today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cool and cloudy weekend is on tap across the area with increasing rain chances all thanks to a developing nor’easter just off our coast.

For today, temperatures will struggle to climb into the upper 60s through the afternoon with breezy winds out of the northeast gusting near 25 mph.

There’s an isolated shower risk, mostly for locations east of I-77.

Rain chances will increase areawide as we go overnight and into Sunday.

Some spots could get some much-needed downpours!

Rain totals will be highest for areas east of Charlotte, with areas west in the mountains not picking up much at all.

Winds will stay gusty tomorrow, too.

Any shower activity will taper off overnight Sunday, setting us up for a quiet work week with warming temperatures next week.

