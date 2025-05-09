FORECAST: Cloudy and cool weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The rain from overnight has moved on this morning and our sky will clear up Friday afternoon.

Highs warm back to the lower 80s. A few isolated downpours may fire up as a weak cold front arrives this evening, but most will be dry.

The weekend doesn’t look terribly wet, but it will be cloudy and cool.

Highs only warm to the lower 70s on Saturday with a few showers on the south side of the area.

Not expecting any big rain for the weekend which bodes well for the #MeckMile tomorrow at Memorial Stadium. Clouds will hold temps down to the lower 70s. Very low risk for a light shower late day. pic.twitter.com/ksJd7iWOnI — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) May 9, 2025

Still a low chance for rain on Mother’s Day with temperatures still just near 70 degrees.

A bigger rainmaker is coming our way for Monday, and this could last for several days. Rain totals could add up to several inches of rain. We’ll be watching for any flooding concerns.

Warmer weather then returns for the second half of next week as the PGA comes to town. Highs will be near 90 by next weekend.

