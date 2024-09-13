FORECAST: Cloudy, possible showers tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

“It may not look pretty out there all the time this weekend, but we should avoid major downpours and washout rains,” said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens on Friday afternoon.

All outdoor events are good to go, he said.

We’ll watch a storm develop off of our coast, but we should be able to avoid a direct hit from that.

However, there will be some pesky sporadic showers.

