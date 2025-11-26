Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold blast arrives overnight, Thanksgiving morning drops into 30s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Cold weather is set to return to Charlotte as strong mountain winds push colder air into the city overnight.
  • Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thanksgiving morning.
  • Conditions will stay clear for the next several days, but the cold will stick around.
  • Shoppers heading out early Friday can expect temperatures in the upper 20s.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read