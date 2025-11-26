FORECAST: Cold blast arrives overnight, Thanksgiving morning drops into 30s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Cold weather is set to return to Charlotte as strong mountain winds push colder air into the city overnight.
- Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thanksgiving morning.
- Conditions will stay clear for the next several days, but the cold will stick around.
- Shoppers heading out early Friday can expect temperatures in the upper 20s.
