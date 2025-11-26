FORECAST: Cold blast arrives overnight, Thanksgiving morning drops into 30s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Cold weather is set to return to Charlotte as strong mountain winds push colder air into the city overnight.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s by Thanksgiving morning.

Conditions will stay clear for the next several days, but the cold will stick around.

Shoppers heading out early Friday can expect temperatures in the upper 20s.

