FORECAST: Cold front to bring cooler temps, thunderstorms to end heat wave

FORECAST:

Thunderstorms are expected to bring relief from the heat starting tomorrow, with temperatures reaching the 90s before the storms develop.

A major cold front is approaching, which will increase thunderstorm activity on Friday and bring cooler temperatures over the weekend.

Tonight, temperatures will remain very warm, staying in the upper 70s.

While tomorrow will see temperatures climb back into the 90s, the development of thunderstorms is expected to prevent them from rising further.

The cold front’s arrival on Friday will lead to widespread downpours, marking the end of the current heat wave.By the weekend, residents can expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, providing much-needed relief from the recent heat.

The upcoming thunderstorms and cold front are set to bring a significant change in weather, offering cooler temperatures and relief from the heat wave by the weekend.

