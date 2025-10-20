Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front brings brief showers Tuesday before cooler weather settles in

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The week will be dominated by stellar weather, with a minor disruption expected tomorrow.
  • A cold front coming through tomorrow has a small potential to bring some quick showers for some of us in the afternoon.
  • After that, we’ll see breezy and cool conditions come through for the rest of the week.
  • Some of us around LKN may wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s on Thursday morning.

