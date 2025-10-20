FORECAST: Cold front brings brief showers Tuesday before cooler weather settles in

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The week will be dominated by stellar weather, with a minor disruption expected tomorrow.

A cold front coming through tomorrow has a small potential to bring some quick showers for some of us in the afternoon.

After that, we’ll see breezy and cool conditions come through for the rest of the week.

Some of us around LKN may wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s on Thursday morning.

