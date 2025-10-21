FORECAST: Cold front brings chance for a few showers tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A cold front may touch off a few showers in our area later this evening, but most of us will miss out.

Breezy conditions will break out tomorrow, especially in the mountains, and bring more cool air to Charlotte.

The end result will be a frosty morning for areas north of the Interstate 40 corridor.

Temperatures may even drop to around 40 degrees on Thursday morning.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

