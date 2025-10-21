FORECAST: Cold front brings chance for a few showers tonight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A cold front may touch off a few showers in our area later this evening, but most of us will miss out.
- Breezy conditions will break out tomorrow, especially in the mountains, and bring more cool air to Charlotte.
- The end result will be a frosty morning for areas north of the Interstate 40 corridor.
- Temperatures may even drop to around 40 degrees on Thursday morning.
