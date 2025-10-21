Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold front brings chance for a few showers tonight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A cold front may touch off a few showers in our area later this evening, but most of us will miss out.
  • Breezy conditions will break out tomorrow, especially in the mountains, and bring more cool air to Charlotte.
  • The end result will be a frosty morning for areas north of the Interstate 40 corridor.
  • Temperatures may even drop to around 40 degrees on Thursday morning.

