FORECAST: Cold front expected to move in later in the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 70s.
  • However, a cold front is expected to move in on Thursday.
  • This will increase the chance of thunderstorms in our area.
  • Things are expected to stay cooler for the rest of the week.

