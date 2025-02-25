FORECAST: Cold front expected to move in later in the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday with temperatures reaching the 70s.

However, a cold front is expected to move in on Thursday.

This will increase the chance of thunderstorms in our area.

Things are expected to stay cooler for the rest of the week.

