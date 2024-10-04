FORECAST: Cold front expected to move in next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Another cloudy start out there early this morning. Patchy spots of fog will linger for the first half of the morning, but it won’t be as dense as the past two mornings.

Clouds will stay low for much of the day in preparation for the passing of a weak front tonight. Ahead of the dry air, there will be a line of some showers that will be impacting the mountains by early afternoon.

New rainfall amounts appear to be less than .10 inches for the mountain counties. Today’s conditions should not amplify existing concerns for Western North Carolina.

Highs throughout the weekend will be in the low/mid 80s, but heat indices will be in the upper 80s.

A significant cold front will track across the region Monday, bringing in a small chance and some much cooler air. By Tuesday, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s, and lows will dip down to the 50s.

