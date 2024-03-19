FORECAST: Cold temps usher in spring but highs to bounce back

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- “We’re in the last waning moments of winter and it sure does feel like it,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
- Temperatures are struggling today and we’ll slip back down to the 30s tonight.
- Good news, temperatures will be bouncing back.
- Get ready for an amazing Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
- Expect more ideal conditions Thursday before rain arrives Friday.
- The chance of rain on Saturday remains before the skies clear up on Sunday.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group