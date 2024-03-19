Forecasts

FORECAST: Cold temps usher in spring but highs to bounce back

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • “We’re in the last waning moments of winter and it sure does feel like it,” Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said Tuesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures are struggling today and we’ll slip back down to the 30s tonight.
  • Good news, temperatures will be bouncing back.
  • Get ready for an amazing Wednesday with highs in the 70s.
  • Expect more ideal conditions Thursday before rain arrives Friday.
  • The chance of rain on Saturday remains before the skies clear up on Sunday.

