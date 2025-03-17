Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool, breezy St. Patrick’s Day ahead of warm-up tomorrow

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.

  • A few early morning sprinkles clear by daybreak with clouds continuing to clear through the rest of the day.
  • It’s going to be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
  • Still a bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 20 mph for the metro, closer to 40 mph in the mountains.
  • The cooler conditions don’t last long. We’re back to the low 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday with lots of sun!
  • Another cold front arrives on Thursday and will bring a few showers and cooler conditions to end the week.

>> Channel 9's Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day.

