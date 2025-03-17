FORECAST: Cool, breezy St. Patrick’s Day ahead of warm-up tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A few early morning sprinkles clear by daybreak with clouds continuing to clear through the rest of the day.

It’s going to be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Still a bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 20 mph for the metro, closer to 40 mph in the mountains.

The cooler conditions don’t last long. We’re back to the low 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday with lots of sun!

Another cold front arrives on Thursday and will bring a few showers and cooler conditions to end the week.

