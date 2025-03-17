FORECAST: Cool, breezy St. Patrick’s Day ahead of warm-up tomorrow

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- A few early morning sprinkles clear by daybreak with clouds continuing to clear through the rest of the day.
- It’s going to be cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
- Still a bit of a breeze too with wind gusts near 20 mph for the metro, closer to 40 mph in the mountains.
- The cooler conditions don’t last long. We’re back to the low 70s tomorrow, upper 70s Wednesday with lots of sun!
- Another cold front arrives on Thursday and will bring a few showers and cooler conditions to end the week.
