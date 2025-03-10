Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool, cloudy Sunday weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • After a gorgeous Saturday, we’re trending cooler and cloudier for today.
  • High temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper 50s.
  • We’re also tracking an isolated light shower chance throughout the day, with areas south of Charlotte having the highest chance of seeing wet weather.
  • The chance for a few showers continues into Monday as an area of low pressure tracks just to our south.
  • It’s still cool with lows in the low 40s and highs in the upper 50s.
  • Our forecast rebounds nicely starting Tuesday. We’re back to sunshine and warmer temperatures.
  • Highs will be in the 70s for the rest of the week with some spots pushing 80 degrees.

