FORECAST: Cool, sunny start to the weekend before rain chances return Sunday

FORECAST:

It feels great this morning as cooler and drier air arrives, meteorologist Keith Monday said on Friday morning.

Temperatures will warm up to the mid-to-upper-70s this afternoon under a sunny sky.

Overnight, lows will fall into the low-50s with temperatures in the 40s in some areas near the mountains.

The weekend starts out great with sunshine and below-average temps in the 70s.

Conditions change on Sunday.

Rain chances start back up on Sunday afternoon for the Coca-Cola 600 with some scattered showers or storms.

No washouts or major storms are expected.

We’ll likely see a few storms dancing around the area again on Memorial Day.

The best chance for rain starts up on Tuesday and our weather pattern remains unsettled through the rest of next week.

