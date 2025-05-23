FORECAST: Cool, sunny start to the weekend before rain chances return Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- It feels great this morning as cooler and drier air arrives, meteorologist Keith Monday said on Friday morning.
- Temperatures will warm up to the mid-to-upper-70s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
- Overnight, lows will fall into the low-50s with temperatures in the 40s in some areas near the mountains.
- The weekend starts out great with sunshine and below-average temps in the 70s.
- Conditions change on Sunday.
- Rain chances start back up on Sunday afternoon for the Coca-Cola 600 with some scattered showers or storms.
- No washouts or major storms are expected.
- We’ll likely see a few storms dancing around the area again on Memorial Day.
- The best chance for rain starts up on Tuesday and our weather pattern remains unsettled through the rest of next week.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
