Forecasts

FORECAST: Cool, sunny start to the weekend before rain chances return Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • It feels great this morning as cooler and drier air arrives, meteorologist Keith Monday said on Friday morning.
  • Temperatures will warm up to the mid-to-upper-70s this afternoon under a sunny sky.
  • Overnight, lows will fall into the low-50s with temperatures in the 40s in some areas near the mountains.
  • The weekend starts out great with sunshine and below-average temps in the 70s.
  • Conditions change on Sunday.
  • Rain chances start back up on Sunday afternoon for the Coca-Cola 600 with some scattered showers or storms.
  • No washouts or major storms are expected.
  • We’ll likely see a few storms dancing around the area again on Memorial Day.
  • The best chance for rain starts up on Tuesday and our weather pattern remains unsettled through the rest of next week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read