FORECAST: Cooler and low humidity heading into Memorial Day Weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • It sure was a great weekend for all the activities going on this weekend.
  • We are going to see some low-end rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday before a decent cold front moves through the area on Wednesday morning.
  • This will bring some heavier and more widespread showers.
  • Once this front passes, we’ll be drier and cooler for the holiday weekend.

