FORECAST: Cooler and low humidity heading into Memorial Day Weekend

FORECAST:
- It sure was a great weekend for all the activities going on this weekend.
- We are going to see some low-end rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday before a decent cold front moves through the area on Wednesday morning.
- This will bring some heavier and more widespread showers.
- Once this front passes, we’ll be drier and cooler for the holiday weekend.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
