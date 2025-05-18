FORECAST: Cooler and low humidity heading into Memorial Day Weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It sure was a great weekend for all the activities going on this weekend.

We are going to see some low-end rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday before a decent cold front moves through the area on Wednesday morning.

This will bring some heavier and more widespread showers.

Once this front passes, we’ll be drier and cooler for the holiday weekend.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

