FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way to start the week

FORECAST:
- We have some storms actually moving through the foothills right now with heavy rainfall.
- This is our arctic front that will bring a major drop in temperatures. Today we are in the middle to upper 70s, tomorrow we will be in the upper 40s.
- A drop of nearly 30 degrees. We could see some snow showers in the high country.
- We do have several alerts up for tomorrow’s cold air. Lows Monday night will drop into the 20s with widespread killing freeze likely.
- Wind chills will be in the teens Tuesday Morning.
- Thankfully, our cold snap doesn’t last long we are back in the upper 60s by next weekend.
- FREEZE WATCH for the entire region from 8 PM Monday to 8 AM Tuesday Overnight temps in the 20s
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashe County up to 3 inches of snow at the high elevations, winds gusting to 45 mph at times, low wind chills
- Could tie record low on Tuesday at 26 degrees
- Back to the 60s by Wednesday
