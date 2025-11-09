FORECAST: Cooler temperatures on the way to start the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We have some storms actually moving through the foothills right now with heavy rainfall.

This is our arctic front that will bring a major drop in temperatures. Today we are in the middle to upper 70s, tomorrow we will be in the upper 40s.

A drop of nearly 30 degrees. We could see some snow showers in the high country.

We do have several alerts up for tomorrow’s cold air. Lows Monday night will drop into the 20s with widespread killing freeze likely.

Wind chills will be in the teens Tuesday Morning.

Thankfully, our cold snap doesn’t last long we are back in the upper 60s by next weekend.

FREEZE WATCH for the entire region from 8 PM Monday to 8 AM Tuesday Overnight temps in the 20s

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashe County up to 3 inches of snow at the high elevations, winds gusting to 45 mph at times, low wind chills

Could tie record low on Tuesday at 26 degrees

Back to the 60s by Wednesday

