FORECAST: Cooler this weekend as storms, cold front usher in relief from July’s heat

Welcome to August! This year is FLYING! July was officially the 3rd hottest on record for the Carolinas. Today we are tracking major changes on the way.

FORECAST:

We’ll still be warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s.

We will see some thunderstorms fire in the mountains around 2 PM with heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will slowly push south towards the metro between 7 to 10 PM. We should be okay for the drive home.

Once these storms depart, cooler air will arrive.

Behind the front temps drop into the 70s for Saturday.

Low 80s for highs on Sunday

Fantastic after the extreme heat we just experienced

