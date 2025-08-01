FORECAST: Cooler this weekend as storms, cold front usher in relief from July’s heat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
Welcome to August! This year is FLYING! July was officially the 3rd hottest on record for the Carolinas. Today we are tracking major changes on the way.
FORECAST:
- We’ll still be warm and muggy with highs in the low 90s.
- We will see some thunderstorms fire in the mountains around 2 PM with heavy rain and gusty winds.
- It will slowly push south towards the metro between 7 to 10 PM. We should be okay for the drive home.
- Once these storms depart, cooler air will arrive.
- Behind the front temps drop into the 70s for Saturday.
- Low 80s for highs on Sunday
- Fantastic after the extreme heat we just experienced

