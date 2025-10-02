Forecasts

FORECAST: Crisp nights, sunny days ahead for the Carolinas

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are on track to see some of the coolest weather we’ve seen since last May.
  • Overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to the low 50s tonight, with some parts of the mountains in the low 40s!
  • We will then have wonderful sunshine that will last through the weekend with gradually rising temperatures.

