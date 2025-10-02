FORECAST: Crisp nights, sunny days ahead for the Carolinas

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

We are on track to see some of the coolest weather we’ve seen since last May.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip down to the low 50s tonight, with some parts of the mountains in the low 40s!

We will then have wonderful sunshine that will last through the weekend with gradually rising temperatures.

