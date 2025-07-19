FORECAST: Dangerous heat, afternoon storms this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We’re in for another hot and humid day today!

Temperatures will quickly climb back into the mid 90s but will feel as high as 105 degrees because of the humidity.

A Heat Advisory is in place again for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Anson, Stanly, and Richmond counties until 7 pm - those places have the best chance of seeing that 105-degree heat index.

We’re also watching for some scattered storms to develop this afternoon and evening.

Similar to the past few days, we’ll watch for a low risk for severe weather, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain the biggest concern.

It’s rinse and repeat again tomorrow before we get a little bit of relief from the heat and humidity midweek next week!

