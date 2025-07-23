FORECAST: Dangerous heat, humidity return by the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Hopefully you’re able to be outside in some format today, because we are tracking increasing humidity and heat as we wrap up the workweek.

The humidity starts to climb on Thursday, with an isolated storm chance returning, too.

Temperatures stay in check with highs in the low 90s, but by the weekend those highs will be up in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with the heat index well into the triple digits.

Daily storm chances will continue through the weekend and early next week, with the best chance in the mountains and foothills.

However, most people stay mostly dry, so heat safety will be the big story for the week ahead.

