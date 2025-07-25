FORECAST: Dangerous heat wave to bring triple-digit temperatures through next week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see near-record highs this weekend with several days in the low triple digits around the metro.

It’s not just this weekend; the heat and triple digits will last into much of next week before a much-needed cool down arrives.

The longer the heat continues, the more dangerous it will become for those most vulnerable to the heat.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

