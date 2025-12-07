FORECAST: Dense fog issues early today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Dense fog is a problem for most of the area this morning.
- A Dense Fog Advisory and Freezing Fog Advisory continue through 10 am with visibilities close to 0.
- Once the fog lifts later this morning, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.
- Our next storm system arrives tomorrow with a wintry mix in the mountains and cold rain for Charlotte.
- This will start during the morning commute and continue through midday.
- As cold air moves in behind the system, we could see a flake or two mix in closer to Charlotte, however no accumulations or impacts are expected.
- The mountains are the only spot where we could see minor accumulations.
- There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties all day Monday as they could see 1-3″ of snow.
- Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day before we’re back close to average for the middle of the week.
