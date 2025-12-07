FORECAST: Dense fog issues early today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Dense fog is a problem for most of the area this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory and Freezing Fog Advisory continue through 10 am with visibilities close to 0.

Once the fog lifts later this morning, we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives tomorrow with a wintry mix in the mountains and cold rain for Charlotte.

This will start during the morning commute and continue through midday.

As cold air moves in behind the system, we could see a flake or two mix in closer to Charlotte, however no accumulations or impacts are expected.

The mountains are the only spot where we could see minor accumulations.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga Counties all day Monday as they could see 1-3″ of snow.

Tuesday will be a bitterly cold day before we’re back close to average for the middle of the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group