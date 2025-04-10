FORECAST: Downpours expected before sunshine returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We will be tracking rain around the Charlotte area this evening.

Showers and a few heavy downpours are expected around 5 p.m.

The rain is expected to continue on and off throughout Friday.

While severe weather is not expected, there will be pockets of heavy rain around.

After a rainy Friday, sunshine is expected to finally return on Saturday and stick around through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





















©2025 Cox Media Group