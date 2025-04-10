FORECAST: Downpours expected before sunshine returns this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We will be tracking rain around the Charlotte area this evening.
- Showers and a few heavy downpours are expected around 5 p.m.
- The rain is expected to continue on and off throughout Friday.
- While severe weather is not expected, there will be pockets of heavy rain around.
- After a rainy Friday, sunshine is expected to finally return on Saturday and stick around through the weekend.
