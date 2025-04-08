Forecasts

FORECAST: Dramatic cool-down with highs in the lower 60s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • The rain is gone and we’ll see plenty of sun today, but it’ll be much cooler.
  • Highs only warm into the lower 60s this afternoon.
  • Very cold tonight with mid 30s in the metro and some areas far north could fall to near freezing.
  • A Freeze Watch is in place for I-40 corridor and northern foothills.
  • Not cold enough to do any crop damage of course, but some folks may want to bring potted plants in or cover things up.
  • Cool and dry again on Wednesday before our next rain maker starts to roll in Thursday.
  • Scattered showers last through Friday, but the amount of rain will be much lower than the 1.33″ we had yesterday (which was the wettest day since 2/12).

