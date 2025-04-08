FORECAST: Dramatic cool-down with highs in the lower 60s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The rain is gone and we’ll see plenty of sun today, but it’ll be much cooler.

Highs only warm into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Very cold tonight with mid 30s in the metro and some areas far north could fall to near freezing.

A Freeze Watch is in place for I-40 corridor and northern foothills.

Not cold enough to do any crop damage of course, but some folks may want to bring potted plants in or cover things up.

Cool and dry again on Wednesday before our next rain maker starts to roll in Thursday.

Scattered showers last through Friday, but the amount of rain will be much lower than the 1.33″ we had yesterday (which was the wettest day since 2/12).

