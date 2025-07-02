FORECAST: Drier today as humidity begins to drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A few showers are leftover this morning and our best chance for rain will be during the first half of the day.
- Drier weather starts to roll in this afternoon and the humidity levels really drop off nicely heading into tomorrow.
- Highs today fall back to the upper 80s.
- More sunshine, low humidity and seasonal temps in the lower 90s are coming our way just in time for Independence Day.
- No rain to get in the way of your plans and fireworks displays.
- As moisture starts to return late in the weekend, can’t rule out a spotty storm.
- Chances are very low at this time.
