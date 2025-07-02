FORECAST: Drier today as humidity begins to drop

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A few showers are leftover this morning and our best chance for rain will be during the first half of the day.

Drier weather starts to roll in this afternoon and the humidity levels really drop off nicely heading into tomorrow.

Highs today fall back to the upper 80s.

More sunshine, low humidity and seasonal temps in the lower 90s are coming our way just in time for Independence Day.

No rain to get in the way of your plans and fireworks displays.

As moisture starts to return late in the weekend, can’t rule out a spotty storm.

Chances are very low at this time.

