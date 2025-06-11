Forecasts

FORECAST: Drop in humidity, temperatures still high

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Off to a more comfortable start this morning as lower humidity returns to the region today.
  • Highs still warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, but without the higher steam, it does feel better.
  • Little to no chance for rain today (only a small shot far southeast this afternoon).
  • This break in the steam doesn’t last long.
  • We already start to feel the humidity creep back up again tomorrow and it gets right back to the thick stuff this weekend.
  • This will make the same upper 80s feel like low to mid 90s with the heat index!
  • Scattered storm chances also start back up each afternoon through the weekend.

