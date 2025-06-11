FORECAST: Drop in humidity, temperatures still high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Off to a more comfortable start this morning as lower humidity returns to the region today.

Highs still warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, but without the higher steam, it does feel better.

Little to no chance for rain today (only a small shot far southeast this afternoon).

This break in the steam doesn’t last long.

We already start to feel the humidity creep back up again tomorrow and it gets right back to the thick stuff this weekend.

This will make the same upper 80s feel like low to mid 90s with the heat index!

Scattered storm chances also start back up each afternoon through the weekend.

A little drop in the humidity levels today make it feel more tolerable for outdoor plans. Highs do remain in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. pic.twitter.com/P7csFt6AcX — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 11, 2025

