FORECAST: Drop in humidity, temperatures still high

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9.
FORECAST:
- Off to a more comfortable start this morning as lower humidity returns to the region today.
- Highs still warm to the upper 80s this afternoon, but without the higher steam, it does feel better.
- Little to no chance for rain today (only a small shot far southeast this afternoon).
- This break in the steam doesn’t last long.
- We already start to feel the humidity creep back up again tomorrow and it gets right back to the thick stuff this weekend.
- This will make the same upper 80s feel like low to mid 90s with the heat index!
- Scattered storm chances also start back up each afternoon through the weekend.
A little drop in the humidity levels today make it feel more tolerable for outdoor plans. Highs do remain in the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. pic.twitter.com/P7csFt6AcX— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) June 11, 2025
