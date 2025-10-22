FORECAST: Dry and pleasant weather sticks around for the rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

A weak cold front rolled through the region last night, and we are back to clear conditions this morning.

The breeze from the west remains today with gusts over 20 mph (higher in the mountains.)

This along with the dry conditions does lead to a higher fire risk across the region today.

Highs warm to the low to mid 70s.

Dry and pleasant weather remains in place the rest of the week with highs just near 70 by the weekend.

Overnight temps may even dip into the 30s across our northern counties late week.

