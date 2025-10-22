FORECAST: Dry and pleasant weather sticks around for the rest of the week

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A weak cold front rolled through the region last night, and we are back to clear conditions this morning.
- The breeze from the west remains today with gusts over 20 mph (higher in the mountains.)
- This along with the dry conditions does lead to a higher fire risk across the region today.
- Highs warm to the low to mid 70s.
- Dry and pleasant weather remains in place the rest of the week with highs just near 70 by the weekend.
- Overnight temps may even dip into the 30s across our northern counties late week.
