FORECAST: Dry and pleasant weather sticks around for the rest of the week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • A weak cold front rolled through the region last night, and we are back to clear conditions this morning.
  • The breeze from the west remains today with gusts over 20 mph (higher in the mountains.)
  • This along with the dry conditions does lead to a higher fire risk across the region today.
  • Highs warm to the low to mid 70s.
  • Dry and pleasant weather remains in place the rest of the week with highs just near 70 by the weekend.
  • Overnight temps may even dip into the 30s across our northern counties late week.

