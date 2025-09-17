FORECAST: Dry stretch continues, but we could see rain soon

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

It is the final week of summer and it’s going to act like it for sure!

Temperatures will be nearing 90 over the next few days but thankfully, humidity will be absent from the scene.

It’s that absence that is hurting us on rain though, we’ll continue with this dry weather into the weekend and wind up with the driest stretch we have seen all year!

We could see some showers return next week, but keep an eye on the WSOC Weather app for updates.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

