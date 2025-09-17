Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry stretch continues, but we could see rain soon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • It is the final week of summer and it’s going to act like it for sure!
  • Temperatures will be nearing 90 over the next few days but thankfully, humidity will be absent from the scene.
  • It’s that absence that is hurting us on rain though, we’ll continue with this dry weather into the weekend and wind up with the driest stretch we have seen all year!
  • We could see some showers return next week, but keep an eye on the WSOC Weather app for updates.

