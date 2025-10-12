Forecasts

FORECAST: Dry weather returns this week

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Much of the area missed out on the rain with this system, but our southeastern counties got some good rainfall.
  • We are going to dry things out with sunshine returning this week.
  • A dry cold front will move through Wednesday night dropping highs into the middle 70s!

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read