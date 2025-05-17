FORECAST: Drying out Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

After a rainy start to the day, the sunshine and heat returned for our Saturday afternoon.

We’ll see the heat & humidity continue for the next few days.

We could see some isolated afternoon storms Monday through Wednesday before we cool down and dry out just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

