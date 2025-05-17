Forecasts

FORECAST: Drying out Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • After a rainy start to the day, the sunshine and heat returned for our Saturday afternoon.
  • We’ll see the heat & humidity continue for the next few days.
  • We could see some isolated afternoon storms Monday through Wednesday before we cool down and dry out just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read