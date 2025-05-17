FORECAST: Drying out Sunday

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- After a rainy start to the day, the sunshine and heat returned for our Saturday afternoon.
- We’ll see the heat & humidity continue for the next few days.
- We could see some isolated afternoon storms Monday through Wednesday before we cool down and dry out just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
