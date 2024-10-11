Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect clear skies and ideal temperatures this weekend

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com and Keith Monday, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Expect highs this weekend in the upper 70s.
  • There will be cool mornings in the mid-to-upper 40s.
  • A dry cold front will arrive Monday night.
  • High temperatures for much of next week will be in the 60s.
  • No rain is expected in the foreseeable future.

