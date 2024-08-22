Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect fair conditions through the weekend

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Thursday afternoon, “The amazing weather continues and the best news I can give you is that it will last all through the weekend.”
  • This won’t last much later.
  • “Be prepared for a summer reckoning,” Ahrens said.
  • Heat index values next week will peak near 100 degrees.
  • Rain is not in the Charlotte weather forecast for at least a week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

