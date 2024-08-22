FORECAST: Expect fair conditions through the weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens said on Thursday afternoon, “The amazing weather continues and the best news I can give you is that it will last all through the weekend.”

This won’t last much later.

“Be prepared for a summer reckoning,” Ahrens said.

Heat index values next week will peak near 100 degrees.

Rain is not in the Charlotte weather forecast for at least a week.

Some perspective on how unusual these morning temps near 60° are for August. When we dropped to 60° yesterday morning, it was the first time in the month of Aug. since 2019. We haven't had an Aug. morning in the 50s since 2018. No record lows in the month of Aug. since 2004! pic.twitter.com/podjZodgfz — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) August 22, 2024

