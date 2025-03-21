FORECAST: Expect nice weather but breezy conditions add to fire threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking sensational weather for the area over the weekend.
- Lows tonight will be low-40s.
- There will be clear skies this weekend with high temperatures in the 70s.
- However, it will be windy with gusts reaching more than 20 mph.
- A high fire danger will remain across the region.
- Tree pollen will be spiking in the wind, as well.
- Our next rain chance will arrive on Monday.
