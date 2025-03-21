Forecasts

FORECAST: Expect nice weather but breezy conditions add to fire threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens is tracking sensational weather for the area over the weekend.
  • Lows tonight will be low-40s.
  • There will be clear skies this weekend with high temperatures in the 70s.
  • However, it will be windy with gusts reaching more than 20 mph.
  • A high fire danger will remain across the region.
  • Tree pollen will be spiking in the wind, as well.
  • Our next rain chance will arrive on Monday.

