FORECAST: Expect ‘sensational’ weather

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are in for a sensational weather week in the Carolinas, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.

Not only will be zero humidity, but there will also hardly be any heat.

Temps will start out in the 60s Tuesday morning and some spots in the North Carolina mountains will be jacket worthy.

With plenty of sunshine tomorrow, temps will only get a few degrees past 80.

The great weather rolls on through the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group