FORECAST: Expect ‘sensational’ weather

FORECAST:
- We are in for a sensational weather week in the Carolinas, said Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens.
- Not only will be zero humidity, but there will also hardly be any heat.
- Temps will start out in the 60s Tuesday morning and some spots in the North Carolina mountains will be jacket worthy.
- With plenty of sunshine tomorrow, temps will only get a few degrees past 80.
- The great weather rolls on through the week.
