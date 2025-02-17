Forecasts

FORECAST: Extreme cold expected as temperatures dip into the 20s

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • We are tracking very cold conditions for the Charlotte area that could bring some wintery weather on Wednesday.
  • Monday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s.
  • We will then only manage to reach the 50s Tuesday afternoon due to the sunshine.
  • After that, we will be waiting for a storm to plow through the mountains on Wednesday.
  • This storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain into Charlotte.
  • However, our northern areas will have more of a snow threat. Areas south of Charlotte can expect cold rain.
  • After the storm moves through Wednesday night, things are expected to settle down for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read