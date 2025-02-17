FORECAST: Extreme cold expected as temperatures dip into the 20s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We are tracking very cold conditions for the Charlotte area that could bring some wintery weather on Wednesday.
- Monday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s.
- We will then only manage to reach the 50s Tuesday afternoon due to the sunshine.
- After that, we will be waiting for a storm to plow through the mountains on Wednesday.
- This storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain into Charlotte.
- However, our northern areas will have more of a snow threat. Areas south of Charlotte can expect cold rain.
- After the storm moves through Wednesday night, things are expected to settle down for the rest of the week.
