FORECAST: Extreme cold expected as temperatures dip into the 20s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are tracking very cold conditions for the Charlotte area that could bring some wintery weather on Wednesday.

Monday night, temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s.

We will then only manage to reach the 50s Tuesday afternoon due to the sunshine.

After that, we will be waiting for a storm to plow through the mountains on Wednesday.

This storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain into Charlotte.

However, our northern areas will have more of a snow threat. Areas south of Charlotte can expect cold rain.

After the storm moves through Wednesday night, things are expected to settle down for the rest of the week.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:





©2025 Cox Media Group