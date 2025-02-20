Forecasts

FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures expected overnight

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
  • FORECAST:
  • Extremely cold temperatures are expected to move in overnight into tomorrow morning.
  • Skies will be clearing out, and an arctic chill will be settling in.
  • This will cause us to drop into the teens Thursday night.
  • However, a gusty wind in Charlotte will make it feel even colder than that.
  • Meanwhile, wind chills will be well below zero in the mountains Friday morning.
  • We are expected to bounce back with sunshine Friday afternoon and keep warming up this weekend.

