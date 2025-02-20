FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures expected overnight

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- FORECAST:
- Extremely cold temperatures are expected to move in overnight into tomorrow morning.
- Skies will be clearing out, and an arctic chill will be settling in.
- This will cause us to drop into the teens Thursday night.
- However, a gusty wind in Charlotte will make it feel even colder than that.
- Meanwhile, wind chills will be well below zero in the mountains Friday morning.
- We are expected to bounce back with sunshine Friday afternoon and keep warming up this weekend.
