FORECAST: Extremely cold temperatures expected overnight

FORECAST:

Extremely cold temperatures are expected to move in overnight into tomorrow morning.

Skies will be clearing out, and an arctic chill will be settling in.

This will cause us to drop into the teens Thursday night.

However, a gusty wind in Charlotte will make it feel even colder than that.

Meanwhile, wind chills will be well below zero in the mountains Friday morning.

We are expected to bounce back with sunshine Friday afternoon and keep warming up this weekend.

