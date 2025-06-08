FORECAST: A few storms possible, isolated severe threat

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- We’re in for another hot and humid one today as temperatures climb back to the upper 80s and feel like the low 90s!
- We’re tracking the chance for an isolated shower this morning and a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon/evening.
- There’s another low risk for a strong to severe storm, especially east of Charlotte, with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary concerns. Still plenty of dry time to get out and enjoy!
- It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Tuesday before we get a dry stretch during the middle of the work week.
