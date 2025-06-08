Forecasts

FORECAST: A few storms possible, isolated severe threat

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We’re in for another hot and humid one today as temperatures climb back to the upper 80s and feel like the low 90s!
  • We’re tracking the chance for an isolated shower this morning and a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon/evening.
  • There’s another low risk for a strong to severe storm, especially east of Charlotte, with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary concerns. Still plenty of dry time to get out and enjoy!
  • It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Tuesday before we get a dry stretch during the middle of the work week.

