FORECAST: A few storms possible, isolated severe threat

FORECAST:

We’re in for another hot and humid one today as temperatures climb back to the upper 80s and feel like the low 90s!

We’re tracking the chance for an isolated shower this morning and a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon/evening.

There’s another low risk for a strong to severe storm, especially east of Charlotte, with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary concerns. Still plenty of dry time to get out and enjoy!

It’s a rinse and repeat forecast through Tuesday before we get a dry stretch during the middle of the work week.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

