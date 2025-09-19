FORECAST: Find a pool if you can!

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

The last weekend of summer will certainly feel like it!

Temperatures will be right near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

It will be a little cooler for the Panthers home opener, but it will still be above typical September values.

Fall starts on Monday but it will still be pretty hot next week!

