FORECAST: First day of Spring brings warmer temperatures in the lower 70s

FORECAST:

Despite a chilly start, temperatures will warm up nicely though for the first full day of spring as highs return to the lower 70s.

It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with a few more clouds before rain returns on Friday.

Right now, the timing shows the rain getting here by midday Friday and lasting well into Saturday morning.

This could bring at least another inch of rain, along with chilly temperatures in the 50s for Friday afternoon.

We should dry up by Saturday afternoon and salvage a pleasant weekend thereafter with highs in the lower 60s.

Every Friday and /or Saturday this month has had rain and that streak continues this week. This will be the 4th week in a row with rain on one or both of those days (5th if you include the last weekend of Feb.) pic.twitter.com/kp9VoN5JaM — Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 20, 2024

