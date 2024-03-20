FORECAST: First day of Spring brings warmer temperatures in the lower 70s

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Despite a chilly start, temperatures will warm up nicely though for the first full day of spring as highs return to the lower 70s.
- It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with a few more clouds before rain returns on Friday.
- Right now, the timing shows the rain getting here by midday Friday and lasting well into Saturday morning.
- This could bring at least another inch of rain, along with chilly temperatures in the 50s for Friday afternoon.
- We should dry up by Saturday afternoon and salvage a pleasant weekend thereafter with highs in the lower 60s.
Every Friday and /or Saturday this month has had rain and that streak continues this week. This will be the 4th week in a row with rain on one or both of those days (5th if you include the last weekend of Feb.) pic.twitter.com/kp9VoN5JaM— Keith Monday (@kmondayWSOC9) March 20, 2024
