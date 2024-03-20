Forecasts

FORECAST: First day of Spring brings warmer temperatures in the lower 70s

By John Ahrens, wsoctv.com
FORECAST:

  • Despite a chilly start, temperatures will warm up nicely though for the first full day of spring as highs return to the lower 70s.
  • It will be slightly cooler tomorrow with a few more clouds before rain returns on Friday.
  • Right now, the timing shows the rain getting here by midday Friday and lasting well into Saturday morning.
  • This could bring at least another inch of rain, along with chilly temperatures in the 50s for Friday afternoon.
  • We should dry up by Saturday afternoon and salvage a pleasant weekend thereafter with highs in the lower 60s.

