FORECAST: Foggy morning before potential showers

Starting off with low-hanging clouds and a slight chance for a light shower throughout the morning.

The chance for a localized downpour increases by midday. Those clouds will gradually break up this afternoon revealing some sun.

Temperatures will be trending a little warmer than the past couple of days. Highs will be close to the upper 70s/low 80s by the afternoon. The city made it to 72 and saw .50″ of rain yesterday. That takes us to about 8″ above average for total annual rainfall.

The low that has been supplying the Carolinas with a lot of rain over the past week will slowly track northward, leaving behind sunny skies and right around average highs for the weekend.

Temperatures will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies through early next week.

Skies will clear up as well in time for the weekend.

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:

























©2024 Cox Media Group