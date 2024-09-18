FORECAST: Foggy morning before potential showers

- Starting off with low-hanging clouds and a slight chance for a light shower throughout the morning.
- The chance for a localized downpour increases by midday. Those clouds will gradually break up this afternoon revealing some sun.
- Temperatures will be trending a little warmer than the past couple of days. Highs will be close to the upper 70s/low 80s by the afternoon. The city made it to 72 and saw .50″ of rain yesterday. That takes us to about 8″ above average for total annual rainfall.
- The low that has been supplying the Carolinas with a lot of rain over the past week will slowly track northward, leaving behind sunny skies and right around average highs for the weekend.
- Temperatures will be near 80 with mostly sunny skies through early next week.
- Skies will clear up as well in time for the weekend.
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Madi Baggett
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
©2024 Cox Media Group