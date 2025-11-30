FORECAST: Freezing rain could create slick roads

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
- We are going to see a weak cool front move through the Carolinas overnight.
- This could bring a wintry mix and some icy conditions to the mountains.
- Out of an abundance of caution the weather service issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until tomorrow morning.
- The real impact will be less and mainly overnight when everyone is sleeping, but slick roads are possible.
- Rain will be possible Sunday afternoon closer to the metro.
- System 2 arrives Monday night into Tuesday with widespread rainfall likely.
