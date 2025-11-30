FORECAST: Freezing rain could create slick roads

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

We are going to see a weak cool front move through the Carolinas overnight.

This could bring a wintry mix and some icy conditions to the mountains.

Out of an abundance of caution the weather service issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until tomorrow morning.

The real impact will be less and mainly overnight when everyone is sleeping, but slick roads are possible.

Rain will be possible Sunday afternoon closer to the metro.

System 2 arrives Monday night into Tuesday with widespread rainfall likely.

