FORECAST: Freezing rain could create slick roads

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FORECAST:

  • We are going to see a weak cool front move through the Carolinas overnight.
  • This could bring a wintry mix and some icy conditions to the mountains.
  • Out of an abundance of caution the weather service issued WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for Ashe, Avery and Watauga Counties until tomorrow morning.
  • The real impact will be less and mainly overnight when everyone is sleeping, but slick roads are possible.
  • Rain will be possible Sunday afternoon closer to the metro.
  • System 2 arrives Monday night into Tuesday with widespread rainfall likely. 

