FORECAST: Frost advisory issued for Charlotte area; sunny, cool weekend ahead

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Frost advisories are in effect for the Charlotte area for tomorrow morning, with freeze warnings in the foothills.
- We will likely open up the day in the upper 30s, but the afternoon will be amazing in the 60s.
- We can also expect a few extra clouds on Sunday, but the weather should remain dry in Charlotte through the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group