FORECAST: Hazy sunshine again today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Tracking hazy sunshine to start the day as wildfire smoke continues to filter through our skies.
- Thankfully, no impact on air quality as the smoke stays high in the atmosphere.
- The first half of the day will be quiet as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.
- The second half of the day could feature scattered showers and storms as a weak system passes through the region.
- Timing for this activity will be between 4 and 10 pm.
- There’s an isolated risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and hail, the biggest concern.
- This risk is much lower than the setup we had last Friday.
- Once we get through this evening’s storms, we will finally dry out during the first half of the work week!
- Temperatures start to climb too, with highs in the upper 80s by Wednesday.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
©2025 Cox Media Group