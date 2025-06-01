FORECAST: Hazy sunshine again today

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Tracking hazy sunshine to start the day as wildfire smoke continues to filter through our skies.

Thankfully, no impact on air quality as the smoke stays high in the atmosphere.

The first half of the day will be quiet as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.

The second half of the day could feature scattered showers and storms as a weak system passes through the region.

Timing for this activity will be between 4 and 10 pm.

There’s an isolated risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and hail, the biggest concern.

This risk is much lower than the setup we had last Friday.

Once we get through this evening’s storms, we will finally dry out during the first half of the work week!

Temperatures start to climb too, with highs in the upper 80s by Wednesday.

