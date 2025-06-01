Forecasts

FORECAST: Hazy sunshine again today

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • Tracking hazy sunshine to start the day as wildfire smoke continues to filter through our skies.
  • Thankfully, no impact on air quality as the smoke stays high in the atmosphere.
  • The first half of the day will be quiet as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.
  • The second half of the day could feature scattered showers and storms as a weak system passes through the region.
  • Timing for this activity will be between 4 and 10 pm.
  • There’s an isolated risk for a strong to severe storm with damaging wind gusts and hail, the biggest concern.
  • This risk is much lower than the setup we had last Friday.
  • Once we get through this evening’s storms, we will finally dry out during the first half of the work week!
  • Temperatures start to climb too, with highs in the upper 80s by Wednesday.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read