FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect, severe storm risk

FORECAST:
- This will hopefully be the last day of the real dangerous heat and humidity.
- Another Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. as heat index values climb to near 105° or higher.
- The big difference today is the risk for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening.
- Damaging winds and torrential slow moving downpours leading to minor flooding are the main threats.
- Some areas could see some small hail as well.
- A little less heat for the rest of the week and weekend, but it will still be in the low to mid 90s.
- Heat index values also remain close to 100° through the weekend.
