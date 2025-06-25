Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect, severe storm risk

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • This will hopefully be the last day of the real dangerous heat and humidity.
  • Another Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. as heat index values climb to near 105° or higher.
  • The big difference today is the risk for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening.
  • Damaging winds and torrential slow moving downpours leading to minor flooding are the main threats.
  • Some areas could see some small hail as well.
  • A little less heat for the rest of the week and weekend, but it will still be in the low to mid 90s.
  • Heat index values also remain close to 100° through the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read