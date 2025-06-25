FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect, severe storm risk

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

This will hopefully be the last day of the real dangerous heat and humidity.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. as heat index values climb to near 105° or higher.

The big difference today is the risk for strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds and torrential slow moving downpours leading to minor flooding are the main threats.

Some areas could see some small hail as well.

A little less heat for the rest of the week and weekend, but it will still be in the low to mid 90s.

Heat index values also remain close to 100° through the weekend.

