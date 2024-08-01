FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

A heat advisory has been issued for Charlotte and points south through this evening as heat index values may reach 105 degrees in spots.

This is prompted by temps that are a bit warmer today in the mid-90s and humidity levels that are also a touch higher.

Storm chances remain on the lower side like yesterday, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out.

High storm chances come back tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front that gets here on Saturday.

This should help to temper the heat somewhat after another blistering day on Friday.

Highs remain in the lower 90s this weekend. Right now, Sunday looks to be a drier day of the weekend.

Any tropical concerns are looking lower this morning as model data now barely even develops the system heading into the Caribbean.

Still something to watch, but not anticipating any impacts to the Carolinas at this time.

