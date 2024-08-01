FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for Charlotte

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- A heat advisory has been issued for Charlotte and points south through this evening as heat index values may reach 105 degrees in spots.
- This is prompted by temps that are a bit warmer today in the mid-90s and humidity levels that are also a touch higher.
- Storm chances remain on the lower side like yesterday, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out.
- High storm chances come back tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front that gets here on Saturday.
- This should help to temper the heat somewhat after another blistering day on Friday.
- Highs remain in the lower 90s this weekend. Right now, Sunday looks to be a drier day of the weekend.
- Any tropical concerns are looking lower this morning as model data now barely even develops the system heading into the Caribbean.
- Still something to watch, but not anticipating any impacts to the Carolinas at this time.
