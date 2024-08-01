Forecasts

FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

  • A heat advisory has been issued for Charlotte and points south through this evening as heat index values may reach 105 degrees in spots.
  • This is prompted by temps that are a bit warmer today in the mid-90s and humidity levels that are also a touch higher.
  • Storm chances remain on the lower side like yesterday, but one or two strong storms can’t be ruled out.
  • High storm chances come back tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front that gets here on Saturday.
  • This should help to temper the heat somewhat after another blistering day on Friday.
  • Highs remain in the lower 90s this weekend. Right now, Sunday looks to be a drier day of the weekend.
  • Any tropical concerns are looking lower this morning as model data now barely even develops the system heading into the Caribbean.
  • Still something to watch, but not anticipating any impacts to the Carolinas at this time.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:







©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read